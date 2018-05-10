A TAURUS AFFAIR: Ingrid B continues her annual celebration of May babies.

Staff Report

MIAMI – Ingrid Bazin, aka Ingrid B has built a reputation for curating some of South Florida’s most innovative events. She’s known for merging the hottest poets with R&B headliners and creating a soulful atmosphere big on authenticity. Ingrid’s also a Taurus and celebrating her May birthday along with fellow Taureans is one of her biggest annual events.

This year’s party on May 12 features the Vintage Babies; the title of the collaborative album and super group created by Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and MC, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh and producer, DJ, and musical director, DJ Dummy the Genius.

The Vintage Babies’ album consists of 17 soul and hip-hop head bangers and features musical greats like Grammy and Oscar award winner Common, as well as songwriting and vocal help from Top Dawg’s own SIR, Malik Yusef, and Baltimore’s Rose Gold from the Polly seeds.

“I’m so excited to have The Vintage Babies On The B Side,” Ingrid shared. “As individuals these two artist are incredible and together they are a force to be reckoned with. The Vintage Babies album is truly On the B Side. It is ratchet to revolutionary. It isn’t old school or new school, it’s just classic.”

About this year’s Taurus Affair, Ingrid said “I’m thrilled to be back home to celebrate this 45th year of life and 17th year of bringing live music and poetry to South Florida.”

There are several aspects to this year’s party. “This is my anniversary, welcome home, divorce, on the road to 50 birthday party,” she said.

Vintage Babies is a Revival of the Soul, Funk, & Gospel sounds that Hip-hop was founded on. The aim of Vintage Babies is to celebrate the resilience and power of the human spirit through the utilization of the soulful sounds that have , and will continue, to get black folk through difficult times.

Vintage Babies pull on an array of emotional strings sending fans into lucid euphoric dance states in one moment then transition them into deep thought provoking storytelling about the state of humanity in the next moment – with a little comic relief in between.

The first single from the Vintage Babies album is entitled “Shine Your Light” is a call to all those with ears to hear to shine their personal soul’s light in the face of any and all adversity. The lyrics paint the picture of the tough political and social climate of “Urban Brown America,” while still managing to show the beauty that resides inside of the struggle. This song is the kind of tune you’d blast out of the kitchen window at a backyard bar-b-que complete with breakdowns, turnarounds and loud family noise in the background. But the call to come together and ignite personal power instead of being polarized by fear makes it an anthem for the human soul.

The party happens at 1306 Miami at 1306 N. Miami Ave, Miami on May 12, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets begin at $17 and can be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/onthebside/155806/#.