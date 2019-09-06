MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Black PR Wire) – Presented by the City of Miami Gardens and powered by The Hungry Black Man, the 3rd Annual Miami Gardens Food and Wine Festival (MGFWF) is set for Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29 – Sept. 1.

As one of the largest minority culinary gatherings, the star-studded four-day festival celebrates the culinary heritage of Miami Gardens and showcases the talents of South Florida’s most renowned chefs, wine and spirit producers, culinary personalities, and lifestyle experts.

The Miami Gardens Food and Wine Festival launched three years ago as a one-night event and has expanded to a multi-day festival for residents and visitors to experience the diverse flavors and tasty cuisines available in the Gardens.

The city joined forces with the Hungry Black Man, led by Starex Smith, whose unabashed passion for spotlighting high-quality black restaurants promises attendees a unique and tantalizing experience during the festival.

The event kicks off on Thursday at the award-winning Yarumba Restaurant and Bar, 4740 NW 167 St., Miami Gardens. Hosted by Hot 105’s Jill Tracey, Chef Danny Dominguez, executive chef, and owner of Yarumba, will be joined by world-renowned vegan Chef Jenn Ross of DaJen Eats Cafe & Creamery – voted Best Vegan Restaurant in Orlando, and Chef Yasin Nana Kofi, the personal chef of A-list celebrities.

The following night, patrons will gather at Miami Garden’s newest restaurant, the spacious Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grille (19752 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.) This event will pay homage to over 120 years of black mixology and spirit producing initiated in 1898 with the black Mixologists Club. Guests will experience an evening of culinary excellence by DJ Khaled’s favorite chef, Chef D, famed local mixologists and special celebrity guest and foodie Angela Yee, host on “The Breakfast Club.” Shelby Rushin from Hot 105 serves as host. The evening will include live music and special spinning by a celebrity DJ.

On Saturday, patrons will celebrate Miami Gardens’ finest culinarians with celebrity chef Carla Hall. This event takes place at Reign Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, 9940 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. Guests will indulge in unique bites from various chefs along with a conversation with Hall of The Food Network and ABC’s “The Chew,” and book signing alongside Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, producer, actor and now author of “Cornbread Fish’N Collard Greens,” Anthony Hamilton.

The culminating event for this year’s festival is the Trick Daddy and Trina Lit Foodie Bus Tour on Sunday. Two of South Florida’s most notorious rappers are collaborating for a soulful adult field trip for the 21-and-older crowd. The tour will take passengers throughout Miami Gardens and South Florida to enjoy the tasty side of the city.

For more a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit mgfwf.com.