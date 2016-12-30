Staff Report

NEW YORK – Time Inc.’s Essence announced the initial lineup for the 2017 Essence Festival Concert Series in New Orleans featuring headliners Diana Ross and Mary J. Blige, among many others. The 23rd annual event will take place June 30 thru July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The initial performance lineup is outlined below. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Artists confirmed to perform at the nightly Essence Festival concerts over Fourth of July weekend at the Louisiana Superdome include: Diana Ross, Mary J Blige, Chaka Khan, Doug E Fresh, Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, John Legend, June’s Diary, Lalah Hathaway, Lizzo, Master P, Michel’le, Moses Sumney, Ro James, Shaggy, Sir the Baptist, Solange, Teyana Taylor, The Jones Girls Feat. Shirley Jones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tweet, Yuna, and many more that have yet to be announced.

“This year’s Festival lineup puts women at the forefront of an incredible weekend of entertainment featuring more than 40 of the world’s most gifted artists and performers,” said Essence President Michelle Ebanks. “It is an honor to welcome the inimitable Diana Ross to the Festival for the first time. Plus, festival veteran Mary J. Blige is back to share ‘Strength of a Woman’ with her most passionate fans.”

The A-list nighttime concerts will feature more than 40 acts and will take place across five stages — including the Festival’s renowned Mainstage and four intimate Superlounges. Mary J. Blige will headline a special night, themed “My Path to Strength,” introducing her highly anticipated album “Strength of a Woman.”

Weekend ticket packages went on sale Friday, December 16, with prices starting at $126. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest news about the Essence Festival visit www.essencefestival.com or follow @essencefest on Twitter and Facebook. The 2017 Essence Festival is presented by Coca-Cola.