MIAMI, Fla. – The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) will be celebrating Women’s History Month with the NAACP award-winning play, “Pretty Fire” March 1315 at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave, Miami.

The production is a part of AHCAC’s 45th Anniversary celebration.

“Pretty Fire,” winner of the NAACP Best Play and Best Playwright Theatre Awards, is the first play of a trilogy by playwright and actress Charlayne Woodard.

In five autobiographical vignettes, the play is a touching story of an African-American family through three generations of love, struggle and triumph. The one-woman show shares the story of Woodard’s premature birth and her growing up in Albany, NY, while the Ku Klux Klan burned crosses in her grandparents’ town in Georgia.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Center has chosen to have a predominantly female production including the director, stage manager and producer, with the lead played by actress Trittney Huzzie.

“Pretty Fire” also serves as the directorial debut of Carbonell-nominated actress, and Winner of the Broadway World Award for Best Actress, Khadijah Rolle.

“I am honored for the opportunity to work with such dynamic women of color,” said Rolle, who noted importance for the industry of seeing women of color in the director’s chair. “I’m equally honored to work with the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center for my first show. The center is a staple amongst the arts community and has impacted so many lives of people that look like me.”

“Pretty Fire” has a run time of 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Ticket prices range from $5 to $35. Discounts are available for students, seniors, military, and groups of 10 or more.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.ftfshows.com, or by calling the Sandrell Rivers box office at 305-284-8872, Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Follow on social media @ahcacmiami, #AHCACMIAMI, #PrettyFire.