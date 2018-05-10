THE BORDELONS ARE BACK: The critically acclaimed and fan favorite OWN TV show, “Queen Sugar,” returns for its third season with a two-night treat on May 29 and 30.

DeMane Davis, Patricia Cardoso, Shaz Bennett, Maria Govan and Lauren Wolkstein, several of whom will make their television directorial debut, with additional names to be announced.

In the series’ third season, the contemporary drama returns as the Bordelons find themselves continuing their fight to save their family farm and father’s legacy as they navigate their own personal journeys. They soon find that their fight extends beyond their close-knit family, but also to the community. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains in the thick of the trials and tribulations in both her personal and professional life as she continues to battle the Landry family while also trying to ensure Micah’s safety and future.

Acclaimed filmmaker Kat Candler serves as season three showrunner. Candler’s award-winning film “Hellion” played in competition at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, and she was a participant at the Sundance Creative Producing Lab. She is also a grant recipient of the San Francisco Film Society/Kenneth Rainin Foundation.