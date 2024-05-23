HAPPY BIRTHDAY LITTLE HAITI: Celebrating the 8th Anniversary of the ofﬁcial designation of Little Haiti, hosted by the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust, the public, local residents, community leaders and business owners are invited as we “Cheers to the Future“ and lead a panel discussion about what our hopes and dreams are for the journey ahead as a community, Sunday, May 26, 6 – 9 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami.

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360-degree videos of space, June 4 through Sept. 2 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Call 561-833-8300 or visit Kravis.org.

“THE COLOR PURPLE, THE MUSICAL: Community production of the 2015 Broadway Revival will feature talented students from Palm Beach County schools, Sunday, June 9, at 7 p.m. at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave. Delray Beach. General admission tickets $10 at 561-450-6357 or visit ArtsGarage.org.

CAMP ARSHT: Musical-theater fans between the ages of 10 and 17 will learn to act, sing and dance while celebrating the music from some of Broadway’s ultimate squads. Participants will be performing iconic tunes as seen in “High School Musical,” “Mean Girls” and “West Side Story.” Bring your squad goals to our musical-theater camp as we present #SQUADSOFBROADWAY, July 29 – Aug. 2, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., camp enrollment $350, registration deadline is Monday, June 3. Gather your squad and get ready to perform some of Broadway’s biggest hits this summer. Call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

LET’S SHAPE THE CHANGE: A community event dedicated to raising awareness and education about sickle cell disease, its challenges, and providing helpful information and resources from experts and people who manage the condition every day, Wednesday, June 5, 6:30 p.m. at the YMCA of South Florida – L.A. Lee/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. People can also attend virtually by registering at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iy4_vERjSOaOSlSP7OuF1A#/registration

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: The Slow Burn Theatre Company season culminates June 8-23, with opening night Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m., of the production adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series. All of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation, until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage and the power of optimism saves the world. At the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Visit BrowardCenter.org.

“AIN’T NO LIMITS”: A literary and visual arts exhibit, featuring original works inspired by the anonymous pairing of female Black poets and visual artists and poets and visual artists of color, on display through June 27 at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Upcoming exhibit programs include May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Artist Talk. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spady.org.

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, “World Discovered Under Other Skies” and “Dwelling on the Invisible,” as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject continues at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

VOYAGE TO THE DEEP – UNDERWATER ADVENTURES: Based on Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this traveling exhibit brings to life the adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited, at the Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslem-foundationbdj40-scholarship/

ALI SIDDIQ – I GOT A STORY TO TELL: Tickets are on sale for the stand-up comedian and public speaker, coming to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach for one show only, Sept. 20. Ali Siddiq’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He gained fame when he appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Live From Gotham.” In 2013 he was named Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch.” Purchase tickets online at kravis.org, by calling 561-8327469 or during regular box ofﬁce hours.

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com