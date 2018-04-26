#THURSDAYGATHERING: Venture Café Miami is the place to be for meeting “out-of-the-box” thinkers helping to change South Florida.

PHOTO COURTESY OF MIAMI CARPE DIEM

MIAMI— Think networking, but deeper. In addition to business cards, also bring a mind eager to expand and explore from engaging with other influencers, changemakers, and innovators who are working to transform Miami.

It’s going down on May 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Venture Cafe Miami #ThursdayGathering for Connect Miami, which provides the space for participants to “experience meaningful connections while learning from one another” and attending sessions that “challenge you and open your mind to more possibilities, new friendships, and more.”

A member of a global network with partner organizations in Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts, St. Louis Missouri and Rotterdam, Netherlands, Venture Café Miami “helps innovators by enhancing and accelerating the growth of innovation in Miami through high-impact programming and events and by creating intentional spaces for entrepreneurial individuals and organizations to gather, connect, and build relationships,” according to a written statement.

Venture Cafe Miami is located at 1951 Northwest 7th Avenue, #600 in Miami. The event is free but registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/connecting-innovators-inthe-305-tickets-44820466221?aff=efb eventtix.

SCHEDULE

6:00 pm to 8:00pm

Office Hours: Small Business Loans & Funding | Michael Sellinger, Miami Bayside Foundation (Urupadi Room)

6:30pm to 7:30pm

Breaking Stereotypes of the Middle East | Kerning Cultures (Amazon Room)

6:30pm to 7:30pm

Miami Character Exhibition & Art Tour | Creator’s Lounge (Altamira Room)

7:00pm to 8:30pm

The Power of Design: How to Concept, Build & Market Your Website | Haneke Design and Florida Funders (Everglades Room)

7:30pm to 8:30pm

Its AAA Time! – Ask an Asian! | #SoFloAsians and NAAP Miami (Amazon Room)

7:30pm to 8:30pm

Dress Rehearsal for Public Speaking | Peter Cummings (Great Bear Room)

7:30pm to 8:30pm

CryptoEconomies: The Token Registries | Hyperledger Meetup Build (Deering Room)

For more information or to host a session during #10DaysofConnection, email liza@venturecafemiami.org.