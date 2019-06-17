ATLANTA, Ga. (Black PR Wire) – Brown Sugar, the popular subscription video on demand service from Bounce, is kicking off summer with a fresh lineup of titles to celebrate the season.

June is Black Music Month and to honor the occasion, Brown Sugar has curated a series of films from music legends such as Prince: “Purple Rain,” Michael Jackson: “The Journey,” Beyoncé: “On Top,” Rihanna: “No Regrets” and Winans: “The Lost Concert.”

For Father’s Day, viewers can explore the “Brown Sugar Daddies” collection of movies featuring influential father figures: “Hotel Rwanda” (Don Cheadle), “Sounder” (Paul Winfield) and “The River Niger” (James Earl Jones), as well as Season six of the Bounce original series “Family Time” (Omar Gooding).

Debuting on the service this month are new titles including “Ali: A Living Legend” (Muhammad Ali), “Before They Were Kings: Vol 1” (Chris Rock), “Before They Were Kings: Vol 2” (Dave Chappelle), “Laff Mobb’s We Got Next” (Brely Evans), “Sudie and Simpson” (Louis Gossett Jr.) and “The Other Brother” (Mekhi Phifer).

Popular returning titles in June are “Foxy Brown” (Pam Grier), “Truck Turner” (Isaac Hayes), “Cooley High” (Glynn Turman), “The Mighty Quinn” (Denzel Washington) and “The Black Godfather” (Rod Perry).

Viewers can watch these films and countless others on Brown Sugar along with complete seasons of top-rated Bounce originals such as “Saints & Sinners,” “In The Cut” and “Last Call.” Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.