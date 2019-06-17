NEW YORK, NY (Black PR Wire) – On the heels of the historic success of her book “Becoming,” former First Lady Michelle Obama will headline the25th Anniversary Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, LA, July 47, 2019.

The appearance will mark Mrs. Obama’s first engagement at the festival and will include a sit-down interview on July 6 at the Louisiana Superdome.

Mrs. Obama also appeared on the December 2018 cover of “Essence” magazine and will contribute the monthly closing article – A Word – to the July/August issue.

The Essence Festival is a one-of-a-kind epicenter and celebration of global black culture with a focus on economic inclusion, cultural ownership and community development.

The festival now attracts more than 500,000 attendees and surpasses every national music, entertainment, and cultural festival based on average daily attendance.

“We are indescribably thrilled and honored to have ‘Forever First Lady’ Michelle Obama as a part of our 25th Anniversary Essence Festival, which will mark our most exciting and extensive programming to date,” said Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications, the top media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women.

The 25th-anniversary festival will have its largest footprint ever, spanning more than 10 venues across New Orleans and encompassing several new and enhanced curated experiences.

These include the Global Black Economic Forum; Fashion House; Wellness House; Essence Black Excellence Awards; Essence Food & Wine Festival; Essence Music Festival; Beauty Carnival; Essence After Dark; Essence Film & TV Festival; Power Stage; ESuite; Essence Marketplace; and Essence Day of Service/Girls United.

In addition to Mrs. Obama’s appearance, an epic “homecoming” musical line-up of more than 80 performers is slated at the Louisiana Superdome – including Mary J. Blige, Nas, Missy Elliott, H.E.R., Big Freedia, Davido, Frankie Beverly, Jermaine Dupri, MC Lyte, Pharrell Williams, Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike (RBRM), Sheila E., Teddy Riley, Teyana Taylor, Timbaland, and more.

A 25th anniversary celebration of 1994’s most culturally impactful and transformative albums that redefined pop culture will also be curated and performed by the original artists. These include Mary J. Blige’s “My Life,” Nas’ “Illmatic,” Brandy’s “Brandy,” Method Man’s “Tical,” Scarface’s “Diary,” Big Daddy Kane’s “Daddy’s Home,” Da Brat’s “Funkdafied,” Slick Rick’s “Behind Bars” and Brownstone’s “From the Bottom Up.”

For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest news about the Essence Festival® visit Essence.com/festival; follow on Twitter@essencefest #EssenceFest; become a fan of Festival on Facebook.

Sponsors for the 25th anniversary Essence Festival include Coca-Cola, AT&T, Disney, Ford, McDonald’s, State Farm and Walmart.