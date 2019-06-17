MIAMI, Fla. – Nationally syndicated radio host Papa Keith, in conjunction with 103.5 The Beat and MiamiDade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez, is hoping to set the tone for the summer and bring awareness to gun violence with their third annual countywide 24 Hour Cease Fire Campaign, beginning on Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the Cease Fire, Keith also will host his third annual People Matter Music Fest on Saturday, June 15 from 11a.m.-7p.m. at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami.

The annual festival, free and open to the public, promotes unity, music, nonviolence, and community en gagement. Attendees can register for free at eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annualpeople-matter-fest.

Keith has gathered top heavyweight celebrities and entertainers to help lend a hand. The performance lineup features Trina, Ball Greezy, Sam Sneak, Briana Perry, Teenear, and others.

Kids will be treated to a youth zone powered by Humana Healthcare. MUCE will curate their signature hands-on art area activation.

Other activities for the day include a battle of the DJs, Udonis Haslem’s Father and Son 3 on 3 basketball tournament and Bryant McKinnie Flag Football tournament. South Florida food vendors and food trucks will be on site selling food.

No stranger to community work, Keith throughout his radio career has been a prominent face and passionate voice of activism.

Born and raised in New York, his high energy and love for hip-hop and Caribbean culture has impacted South Florida radio and clubs alike for more than two decades.

In addition to rocking the afternoon drive time hour, Papa Keith is the first radio personality to have a station named in his likeness, PK’s Throwback 105.5, a WMIB station playing hits from the 99’s and 00’s. PK also serves as the station’s Programming and Affiliate Relations director and Production director for 103.5 The Beat.

Keith can be heard in more than 30 other U.S. markets. He is the imaging voice for five iHeartRadio stations and has more than 15 corporate endorsements.

“I want people to leave the People Matter Fest feeling proud, entertained and most importantly – walking away knowing that their life truly does matter,” said Keith, who produces all of the events with the help of his own personal funds and sponsors.

“This is more than an event to me, this is a movement that we are starting. If we can save at least one young person from senselessly losing their life this summer through this event, then all this hard work is totally worth it.”

His many year-round community pop-ups have gone into communities where there tends to be a lack of resources and often a great deal of hopelessness.

Keith’s PK4PM team has been able to provide free HIV testing, free haircuts, food and other community resources to residents attending his events.

“I am happy to support my friend Papa Keith, the 24 Hour Cease Fire Campaign and the People Matter Summer Music Festival,” said MiamiDade County Mayor Carlos A.

Gimenez.

“Exposure to gun violence in our neighborhoods can become desensitizing, so we need events like this to raise awareness.”

For other information visit peoplematterfest.com, contact info@peoplematterfest.com, follow on Instagram & Twitter @peoplematterfest; @pk4pm #peoplematterfest #youmatter