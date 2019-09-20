Philadelphia, PA – Black Women in Sport Foundation (BWSF) honored its outstanding supporters during the Neighborhood to Neighborhood (N2N) Street Festival: Celebration of Women in Hip Hop. The awards presentation took place during the opening ceremony.

BWSF strives to level the playing ﬁeld and increase opportunities for young students of color to gain full exposure to non-traditional sports and their beneﬁts. Established in 1992, the Black Women in Sport Foundation is a nonproﬁt organization whose mission is to increase the involvement of black women and girls in all aspects of sport, including athletics, coaching and administration. For more information on Black Women in Sport Foundation, please visit the website at www.blackwomeninsport.org.