PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Miami Dolphins players Andrew Van Ginkel, Davon Godchaux, Charles Harris, Xavian Howard, Raekwon McMillan, Eric Rowe and Christian Wilkins, alumni Larry Ball, Chris Conlin, Troy Drayton, Jim Jensen, OJ McDuffie, Adewale Ogunleye and Ed Perry, cheerleaders and staff along with members of the Miami Dolphins Women’s Organization (MDWO) participated in a #DolphinsHuddlefor100 service project assisting 80 local youth from His House Children’s Home, a foster care residential facility in Miami Gardens, on a back to school shoeshopping spree at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse on Sunday, Aug. 11.

“We were excited to create a memorable experience for the youth from His House Children’s Home leading into the school year,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins said. “Our goal is to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community and leveling the playing fields for these kids to focus on academics is key to their success.”

This event is part of an ongoing series of the #DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration.

The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities.

“We are delighted to count on the continued support of the Miami Dolphins and this partnership enables us as an organization to offer opportunities to kids in foster care that otherwise would not be possible,” His House Children’s Home Consultant Iris Marrero said. “The kids were very excited to have the chance to shop for back to school shoes with professional athletes. It’s a dream come true for many.

We appreciate the Miami Dolphins for helping us prepare our kids for the upcoming school year.”

These activities are in connection with the Miami Dolphins’ initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.