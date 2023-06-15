FESTIVAL PREMIERE: “National Battle of the Bands,” an inside look and unique perspective on the cherished cultural institution. PHOTO COURTESY OF WMC

Staff Report

MIAMI, Fla. – The documentary feature ﬁlm “National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” is an ofﬁcial selection for the prestigious 2023 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) taking place in Miami Beach through June 18.

Tickets for the renowned festival, which showcases panels, events and the ﬁnest in independent Black cinema while promoting cultural understanding, can be purchased at abff.com/miami/festival-passes/.

The ABFF premiere documentary delves into the vibrant world of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands and their annual Battle of the Bands event.

Captivating audiences with an inside look at the rigorous preparation, showmanship and storied history of HBCU marching bands, the ﬁlm offers a unique perspective on this cherished cultural institution.

Featuring insightful interviews with band members, directors, and other notable ﬁgures, the documentary also includes footage from the National Battle of the Bands event, held annually at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

"We are honored and delighted that our ﬁlm has been selected for the 2023 American Black Film Festival," said Derek Webber, executive producer.

"The festival has a distinguished legacy of showcasing the best in Black cinema, and we are proud to contribute to that tradition and provide audiences with a glimpse into the captivating world of HBCU marching bands.”

For other information about the NBOTB visit nationalbattleofthebands.com and on social media @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube)