Miami – On Saturday Oct. 15 the board and supporters of the Historic Hampton House recognized and celebrated outstanding members of the community. This year’s Legacy Day honored five whose leadership, service and commitment set the standard by which others are judged.

Special recognition captured the 91st birthday and tremendous service to the community of legendary preservationist Dr. Enid Pinkney, Founder of the restored Historic Hampton House. Congresswoman Fredericka Wilson affirmed the greatness of Dr. Pinkney through presentation of a plaque to be entered in the Congressional Record.