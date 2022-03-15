On Thursday, March 17 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO) in conjunction with the International African Arts Festival (IAAFestival) will host a special Zoom program on the special Quilting Exhibition in tribute to abolitionist and freedom fighter, Nana Harriet Tubman, which is taking place in Philadelphia’s City Hall throughout the month of March, Women’s History Month.

The conversation with Maisha Ongoza will highlight the more than three dozen commissioned exhibition works in tribute to the 200 anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s birth.

Ongoza curated the exhibit, and has a quilt in the exhibition. She is the local chairperson of the NAKO Philadelphia Chapter, and also a founding member and co-chair of the Kwanzaa Cooperative, founded in 1980 under the auspices of the creator of Kwanzaa, Dr. Maulana Karenga.

NAKO and the Kwanzaa Cooperative are African Centered cultural and social change organizations providing technical assistance, trainings, community advocacy, workshops, resources and presentations in the tri-state area.

Ongoza holds degrees in Education and Social Work from Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania. She was the first salaried executive director of the Pan-African Studies Community Education Program at Temple.

She also was the founding director of the Maderia Family Center, the first community based and participant driven family support program in Philadelphia.

A gifted multimedia craft person, Ongoza has also developed a respected reputation for her African inspired jewelry, carpentry, clothing and dolls.

To participate log on at iaafestival.org. For other information call 718-789-3264 or 718-6386700.