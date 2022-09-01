(StatePoint) – When the school bell rings at the end of the day, the learning doesn’t need to stop. Some of the latest and greatest tech can get kids excited to expand their knowledge at home in ways that are fun, all while supporting and augmenting what happens in the classroom.

Here are some of the coolest tech-infused options to consider introducing to children this school year: Screen Free Fun

LeapPods Max from LeapFrog are comfortable over-the-ear headphones designed to be safe for little ones’ ears while offering an immersive audio experience and a break from screen time. Beyond listening to music, hours of included activities spark a different kind of learning, taking kids on audio adventures, getting their mind and body moving with active challenges, introducing mindfulness activities and more. The included 14-page Adventure Passport guidebook that accompanies the audio adventures pairs engaging soundscapes and animal sounds with detailed illustrations. Play right away with no web connection, downloads or account setup required.

Jump-Start to Coding

Kids can explore the fundamentals of coding while having fun using apps like Cargo-Bot. Puzzles challenge them to teach a robot to move crates. Another great subscription-based option is Kodable. Offering an array of activities that familiarize kids with coding skills, along with opportunities to create original programs, this self-guided approach allows kids to master 21st century tech skills at their own pace.

Interactive Books

Explore exciting new ways to learn with the touch-and-talk pages of the LeapStart Learning Success Bundle. This interactive system includes activities such as games, puzzles and creative challenges to enhance learning and help kids build math, reading, problem-solving skills and more. It comes preloaded with the Go! Go! Cory Carson Superhero School book based on the popular animated series and an additional activity book, and can be expanded with the compatible LeapStart library of books (sold separately). Covering a variety of preschool through ﬁrst grade subjects for 2-7-year-olds, each title features more than 30 re-playable activities, so kids can start at the right level and move up when they’re ready. For example, the LeapStart Level 1 Preschool 4 Pack features four popular books that focus on the alphabet, shapes and colors, math and baby animals.

Supplemental learning at home can provide kids with the tools they need to thrive in the classroom. Thankfully, new tech is making it fun, interactive and engaging.