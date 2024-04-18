BUT ONLY ONE IN FLORIDA: The Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) founded Black Maternal Health Week, held every April as part of National Minority Health Month. This year is the seventh annual observation. PHOTO COURTESY OF FACEBOOK

Washington (PRNewswire) – For Black Maternal Health Week 2024, U.S. News & World Report has recognized High-Performing Maternity Care Hospitals’ success in supporting Black maternal health.

U.S. News’ analysis of all High-Performing Maternity Care Hospitals in the U.S. identiﬁed 26 hospitals in 13 states achieving excellent outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients:

• Allina Health United Hospital (Saint Paul, MN)

• Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (Colton, CA)

• Atrium Health Pineville (Charlotte, NC)

• Aurora Medical Center-Grafton (Grafton, WI)

• Bakersﬁeld Memorial Hospital (Bakersﬁeld, CA)

• Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati, OH)

• Capital Health Medical CenterHopewell (Pennington, NJ)

• Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (Roanoke, VA)

• Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital (Wyandotte, MI)

• Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center (Hillsboro, OR)

• Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center (Lakeland, FL)

• Methodist Hospital of Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

• Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton, OH)

• Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem, NC)

• Novant Health Matthews Medical Center (Matthews, NC)

• Overlook Medical Center (Summit, NJ)

• Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (Pomona, CA)

• Saint Francis Hospital-Tulsa (Tulsa, OK)

• Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville, VA)

• St. Catherine Hospital-East Chicago (East Chicago, IN)

• Sutter Delta Medical Center (Antioch, CA)

• UNC REX Hospital (Raleigh, NC)

• UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital (Pittsburgh, PA)

• Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (Camden, NJ)

• WakeMed Cary Hospital (Cary, NC)

• WakeMed Raleigh Campus (Raleigh, NC) Regional highlights include:

• Florida is among the states with only one hospital recognized for achieving excellent outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients. Others iincude: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin.

• North Carolina has the most recognized hospitals, with six hospitals achieving excellent outcomes for cesarean section and unexpected newborn complications among Black patients.

• Two states in the West Census Region (California, Oregon) were recognized.

• Five states in the Midwest Census Region (Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin) were recognized.

• Four states in the South Census Region (Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia) were recognized.

• Two states in the Northeast Census Region (New Jersey, Pennsylvania) were recognized.

“For Black Maternal Health Week 2024, we celebrate these hospitals’ success in their important work supporting and advancing Black maternal health as part of U.S. News’ ongoing commitment to health equity and our support of women’s access to maternity care,” said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News.

The 26 hospitals that were rated High Performing served at least 20 Black patients per year and had newborn complication rates of less than 2.62% and C-section rates of less than 23.9% (among hospitals providing a higher level of care) or 23.6% (among hospitals not providing a higher level of care) among Black patients.

Founded by Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), Black Maternal Health Week is held every April as part of National Minority Health Month; this year is the seventh annual observation of Black Maternal Health Week. Join the conversation for Black Maternal Health Week 2024 using #BMHW24 on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).