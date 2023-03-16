MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach Assistant City Manager and Economic Development Director Rickelle Williams has been selected to receive a 40 Under 40 in Economic Development Award.

The biennial award recognizes rising stars under 40 in the economic development industry.

Hosted by New York-based Development Counsellors International and executive search ﬁrm Jorgenson Consulting, the award honors individuals who have demonstrated leadership, commitment and innovation in the workplace.

They were chosen by an independent selection committee of six economic development leaders and site selection consultants, and announced at the Tucson, Az. reception in conjunction with the International Economic Development Council 2023 Leadership Summit for certiﬁed economic developers and senior managers.

Visit econdev40under40.com.