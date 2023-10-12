YVETTE NORWOOD TIGER: The award-winning jazz vocalist, recording and international touring artist, songwriter, Recording Academy voting member, and founder/director of the Palm Beach International Jazz Festival is among the highlights at the daylong free community block party, 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the Cohen Canopy Stage at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. The past president of Women in Jazz South Florida has performed at numerous venues around the world including the Birdland Jazz Club in New York City, the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, the Palais Des Beaux-Arts in Brussels, Belgium, the Palazzo de Pesce in Moli di Bari, Italy, the Jazzy Rainbow in Durban, South Africa, and the Historic Hampton House in Miami. Her newest CD, “Autumn Sun,” is a tribute to the forefathers of bebop including Wayne Shorter, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk and others. See the SoFlo Live Events Calendar on Page 2B, or visit kravis.org/block-party for full schedule.

PHOTO COURTESY OF KRAVIS CENTER