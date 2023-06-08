MOVIN’ ON UP! The nostalgic musical production features original sitcom theme medley arrangements from some of South Florida’s most talented composers and arrangers. PHOTO COURTESY OF NEW CANON CHAMBER COLLECTIVE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – New Canon Chamber Collective pays a musical tribute to theme songs from the most iconic Black American sitcoms in history in “Remember the Times,” presented in the Abdo Never River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m.

The nostalgic musical production features original sitcom theme medley arrangements from some of South Florida’s most talented composers and arrangers: Sarah Ruff, Waldron Dunkley and Jeremy Jordan.

The evening of music, dance, comedy, theater, poetry, ﬁlm will include a talkback with the cast following the performance.

An afﬁliate of UpBeat Miami, New Canon Chamber Collective is a nonproﬁt, South Florida-based chamber ensemble committed to social justice by creating an artistic platform that truly prioritizes building community through the classical music arts and genuinely reflects the rich cultural landscape of South Florida.

The concert is presented as part of the Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative, which aims to use the arts as a catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge, create connections and elevate the voices of Black creatives in South Florida. The Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiatives this season are presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

New Canon Chamber Collective returns to the Broward Center as part of the venue’s Arts Access Program, which assists community-based South Florida organizations in presenting arts and cultural performances at the Broward Center. The program provides technical assistance and marketing support to local community groups enabling them to develop and build their audiences.

Tickets are $35 and $10 for students, online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.