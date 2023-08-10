Staff Report:

ORLANDO, Fla – The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law has announced its 2023-2024 Law Review Editorial Board.

The team is led by Law Review Editor-in-Chief Darryl Harris from Jacksonville, Fla.

“Law Review is an important institution in the legal community and is critical for shaping legal scholarship,” said Harris, a third-year student.

“Courts, lawmakers, and legal scholars often cite the articles, comments, and notes published in law review journals.

“Thus, this scholarly work can signiﬁcantly impact the legal profession and our society.”

The FAMU Law Review Editorial Board also consists of Executive Editor Thaylee Figueroa from Orlando, Fla.; Executive Articles EditorJessica Mendoza from Fort Myers, Fla.; Notes and Comments Editor Kayre AlcantaraMartinez from Pompano Beach, Fla.; Business Managing Editor Aurora George from Lakeland, Fla.; Technical Editor Ana Mata from Ocala, Fla.; and Symposium and Public Relations Editor Jonathan Gallon from Boca Raton, Fla. The Faculty Advisor is Omar Saleem.

The Law Review is a student-run organization at FAMU Law. Its main purpose is to publish journals of legal scholarship for use by practitioners, judges, professors and students.

The Law Review is functionally independent from FAMU Law, with the student editors making all editorial, organizational, and daily operational decisions.

Students interested in joining FAMU Law Review are invited to do so in one of two ways:

• Grade-On Process: Students who have completed at least thirty (30) credit hours and are ranked in the top ten percent (10%) of the combined day and evening class, shall receive an invitation to join the Law Review.

• Write-On Process: Students who have completed at least thirty (30) credit hours and are ranked in the top ﬁfty percent (50%) of the combined day and evening class, are eligible to join Law Review by participation in the WriteOn Competition which is advertised by the Editorial Board of the FAMU Law Review each spring.

FAMU Law Review is currently accepting scholarly submissions for the current Issue. Submit articles and essays in word document to the articles editor at famu.lr.ae@gmail.com or to scholasticahq.com.

For more information about the FAMU College of Law, please visit law.famu.edu.