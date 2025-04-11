Photo courtesy of aol.com

MIAMI – President Donald Trump’s executive order to end a parole program which allowed hundreds of thousand migrants to temporarily live in the U.S. was stymied by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Indria Talwani in Boston issued a stay on the program that created a pathway for Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to live and work in America for two years only if they are financially supported by sponsors.

Talwani’s decision is a blow to Trump’s massive illegal immigration crackdown operation, as the program was set to end this month.

It’s a temporary victory for tens of thousands of immigrants in South Florida, which has the largest populations of Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

The ACLU and a coalition of immigrant advocacy groups filed the lawsuit against the Trump administration to block immigrants’ deportation, calling the move contrary to law within the meaning of the Administrative Procedure Act, which sets out the procedures that agencies have to follow when making rules.

Lawyers for the Trump administration argued that the plaintiffs lacked standing and that the move by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security impacting immigrants in the program, known as CHNV, did not violate the Administrative Procedure Act.

They also said plaintiffs would not be able to show the termination of the program was unlawful.

No word yet if the Trump administration is planning to appeal Talwani’s decision.