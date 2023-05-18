WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – In one of South Florida’s most notable post-pandemic gatherings the Urban League of Palm Beach County held its 50th Anniversary Equal Opportunity Awards Gala at the West Palm Beach Convention Center on Friday, May 12. Grammy nominated R&B artist Kenny Lattimore’s performance, above, capped an evening that included the organization’s Lifetime Achievement honors to Winsome McIntosh of The McIntosh Foundation; Trailblazer Achievement Award to Mayor Keith James of the City of West Palm Beach; and Youth Achievement honors to Precious Clark of Pahokee Middle-Senior High School, shown below right with league CEO Patrick Franklin. Attendees reunited during the event included U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, who hosted Inlet Grove High School communications student Erna Delice at her Capitol Hill ofﬁce in Washington, D.C. during last summer’s Journalism and Media Conference. A $175,000 contribution from Juliet Murphy Roulhac, lower left, on behalf of FPL were among the presentations during the milestone event.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF ELIJAH GORING AND ALAJA DEPINA