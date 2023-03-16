Staff Report

ORLANDO, Fla – Judge Faye L. Allen of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida will serve as keynote hooding speaker for Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law’s 18th Law Hooding Ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando. The ceremony will recognize graduates of fall 2022, spring 2023 and summer 2023.

Judge Allen has served as a County Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit since September 2005. She has presided in both criminal and civil divisions. She received her undergraduate degree from Florida A&M University and her juris doctorate from Florida State University.

Allen’s numerous recognitions include the Orange County Bar Association James G. Glazebrook Memorial Bar Service Award. Along with serving as vice chair of FAMU Law’s Dean’s Advisory Council, Judge Allen also is a member of the Florida Bar, the Orange County Bar Association, and the Paul C. Perkins Bar Association.

Allen participates as a judge in high school and collegiate mock trials and co-founded the Pathwaysin-Law program with the Orange County Bar Association.

The ceremony will be lived streamed on law.famu.edu and facebook.com/FAMULAW.