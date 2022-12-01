Evanton, IL – The Second Annual National Symposium on Local Reparations will be convened in Evanston, IL from December 1-3 by FirstRepair and the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC). At the symposium, community stakeholders, elected ofﬁcials and partners will engage in local reparations initiatives and announce support for HR-40 at a press conference the evening of Dec. 2. HR-40 will establish a Commission to study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, lead sponsor of HR-40 will participate in the symposium and speak at the press conference.

WHAT: Press Conference of local reparations leaders in Support of HR-40

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2, 6:30 PM, the Orrington Hilton Hotel, 1710 Orrington Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201

WHO: Hosted by Robin Rue Simmons, Executive Director of FirstRepair and Dr. Ron Daniels, Convener, National African American Reparations Commission

Speakers Include:

• Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Lead Sponsor, HR-40, Houston, TX

• Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Chicago, IL

• Daniel Bliss, Mayor, Evanston, IL

• Dr. Sheryl Davis, Executive Director, Human Rights Commission, San Francisco, CA

• Keith Williams, Reparations Working Group, Detroit, MI

• Kamm Howard, Executive Director, Reparations United, Chicago, IL