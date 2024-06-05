DR. DENNIS P. GALLON: President emeritus of Palm Beach State College has served three terms as a Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties board member since 2015. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

West Palm Beach, Fla. – The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-proﬁt organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonproﬁts and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, has announced that the terms of Board of Directors members Dr. Dennis P. Gallon, Susan S. Stautberg and Meredith Trim will end on June 30, 2024.

“We are grateful to these three wonderfully committed leaders, and for the important contributions they made to our Board of Directors,” said Jeffrey A. Stoops, board chair. “Dennis, Susan and Meredith each brought unique and valuable perspectives to our board and we are thankful for their service.”

Dr. Dennis P. Gallon is president emeritus of Palm Beach State College. Before becoming the college’s ﬁfth president in 1997, he served as president of the Kent Campus at Florida Community College (FCCJ) at Jacksonville. His professional involvement in state and local organizations includes serving on the American Association of Community Colleges President’s Roundtable and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Leadership Florida, and the UF Alumni Board. Dr. Gallon served three terms as a Community Foundation Board member from 2015 to 2024. He has served on the Audit, Scholarship, COVID-10 Fund, and Community Impact committees. As a non board member, he supported the Governance committee.

Susan S. Stautberg is a governance advisor for Atlantic Street Capital and works with companies on governance and obtaining the best directors. Her unique career spans the corporate, entrepreneurial, media, and nonproﬁt sectors, politics, and government. Stautberg supports the success of women globally, recently retiring as chair and co-founder of the Women Corporate Directors (WCD) foundation. She has also served three terms on the Community Foundation board. Her committee work encompassed Marketing & Community Engagement, Philanthropy, Executive, and Community Investment. She is a past co-chair of the Governance Committee.

Meredith Trim is president and director of the Ventus Charitable Foundation which she created in 2015 with an initial mission of supporting public education in Palm Beach County. The mission later expanded to include a focus on medicine. Also in 2015, she founded Red Apple Supplies (RAS), the free resource for teachers from high needs public schools in the county. Trim served one board term from 2021 to 2024 during which she served on the Community Impact and Finance Committees. As a non-board member, she worked on the Community Impact, Racial Equity and Inclusion, and COVID-19 Fund committees.

“While we are saying farewell to board members Dennis, Susan and Meredith, we are grateful for their service and their impact on our ability to continue to meet the growing needs of our community,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO of the Community Foundation. “We thank them for their dedicated commitment and focus on supporting the communities we serve.”

The Community Foundation provides charitable expertise to increase investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations and corporations, and supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Visit yourcommunityfoundation.org.