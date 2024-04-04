Miami – The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) has held elections for officers who will serve until November 2025.

Pierre E. Rutledge was re-elected chair. Rutledge is a second-generation Miamian who has cultivated a reputation as a consensus-building, results-oriented leader dedicated to transforming marginalized and underserved communities. He is currently employed with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Ronald Mumford was elected vice chair. Mumford is a child advocate who has worked in the Juvenile Justice and Child Welfare System for many years. He volunteers as a 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Mentor, and is an ordained deacon, and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He is currently employed as the Youth Manager for CareerSource South Florida.

Phyllis W. Sloan-Simpkins was elected secretary and served as a Miami-Dade County Fireﬁghter for 25 years prior to retiring. An advocate for her community since 1995, she has served on several community boards including Miami-Dade County Commission for Women, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Liberty City Advisory Board, and has volunteered as a guardian ad litem.

Edgar Wright was elected ﬁnance chair and serves as chair of the board’s Heritage Planning Committee. Wright is an experienced community advocate and has worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools as well as the Miami Marlins. As a media consultant with Wrightway Media Services, LLC, he is a strong proponent of making the public aware of available public and private opportunities.

The Ofﬁce of Community Advocacy, operating under the Board of County Commissioners, oversees 12 advisory boards, including the Black Affairs Advisory Board, as well as the Goodwill Ambassadors Program.

The Ofﬁce is committed to fostering a uniﬁed and inclusive community in Miami-Dade County. Stay updated by subscribing to the YouTube channel and following @AdvocacyMDC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.