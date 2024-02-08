WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Brand strategist Brittani Millington is facilitating a series of six free workshops on branding entitled Brand Lift Series 2024 for the City of West Palm Beach Ofﬁce of Small Minority/Women Business Programs.

The ﬁnal session, Feb. 15, 5 p.m. at the Mandel Public Library in downtown West Palm Beach, will mark the ofﬁcial introduction of her Business Growth Journal – a strategic tool to help small business owners track progress, celebrate achievements and make informed decisions each month.

Whether one is scaling their business of just starting, the event is described as an evening of insight, inspiration and an opportunity for meaningful connections with the entrepreneurial community.

The next session, “Becoming Searchable Online,” is set for Feb. 8.

“Growing up amidst small businesses, I was captivated by their resilience and growth,” said Millington. “I learned that while fancy marketing, designs, branding, and websites are essential, the real backbone of a business lies in the effort, consistency, story and connections with people.

The founder and creative director of BM Design and Studio 113 has more than a decade of experience promoting businesses through branding and online experiences, working with diverse clients and brands ranging from SOBEWFF to Squarespace to the City of West Palm Beach.

“I also educate small businesses within my local community and online,” she said.

Her free 2024 Brand Lift Series at the Mandel Public Library, designed to guide small businesses to make branding more manageable, includes sessions such as “Create Opportunities Through Customer Journey,” Feb. 1; “Becoming Searchable Online,” Feb. 8; and “Building a Resilient Small Business Brand for Today’s Market,” Feb. 15.

The educational effort is packed with sponsors, ranging from the city to the Summit Real Estate Group to 1909.

Visit brittanimdesign.com, or the launch event website, brittanimdesign.com/ofﬁcial-book-launch, or register for the Brand Lift Series at Eventbrite.com.