TUMULTUOUS TIMES: Toddra Brunson, Kareema Khouri, Asher Makeba, Gabrielle Graham and Whitney Renee in “Caroline, or Change.” Actors’ Playhouse is presenting the South Florida premiere of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical celebrated for diversity in both its musical styles and the story that unfolds. "The show opens your mind, makes you remember history and realize history repeats itself," said one Playhouse member. The groundbreaking production continues at the Miracle Theatre through April 14. See story and more scenes from the show and opening night on Page 3B.