MIAMI – Miami-Dade youths have the opportunity to get a bird’s eye view on the day-to-day operations of their local government and businesses.

The 2025 Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP) is open to kids between 16 and 23 years old, which empowers young residents with professional development opportunities and exposure to real-world work environments.

The SYIP is designed to prepare students for the future by connecting them with local businesses, government offices, and organizations throughout the community. Interns will receive mentorship, develop workplace skills, and engage in projects that help them grow both personally and professionally.

The program is under the auspices of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert.

“This program is about more than just summer work—it’s about preparing the next generation of leaders,” said Gilbert. “We’re proud to continue offering this opportunity to our youth.”

Interns will work approximately 20–30 hours per week.

To be eligible for the program, youths must be between 16 and 23 years old, currently enrolled in school, a resident of District 1 and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 GPA scale.

All applications must be submitted by Friday, May 2, 2025.

For more information, please contact the Office of Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert, III at 305-474-3011 or email loretta.everett@miamidade.gov