West Palm Beach, Fla. – “Charm is the Essence of a Woman’s Power” is the mantra of The Charmettes, Inc., whose Palm Beach County Chapter hosted their 15th Annual Male Splendor Fashion Extravaganza and luncheon Saturday at the West Palm Beach Marriott. The sisterhood of dedicated women, committed to improving the quality of life in their communities through advocacy, education, and service, was founded during the Jim Crow era as a way for Black women professionals to network and uplift one another. Enjoying the latest anniversary celebration with their Charmettes family and friends are, above from left, Audre L. Davis Jones, national historian of The Charmettes, Inc., as well as local; Marian Maddry Stubbs, sergeant-at-arms, Palm Beach County Chapter; Keturah Howard, 35th president of the Palm Beach County Chapter; and Dr. Wanza D. Sermons-Lee, national vice president. Visit palmbeachcountycharmettes.com.