MIAMI – Florida is among five states that was granted a tax deadline extension due to three powerful hurricanes making landfall in 2024.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is offering people and businesses in areas that fell under federal disaster declarations last year a couple extra weeks.

Instead of the April 15 tax deadline, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina will have until May 1 to file their taxes.

Extensions beyond May 1 are available, the IRS noted, but the taxpayer must request them. Information on how those extensions work can be found at IRS.gov/extensions.

Other parts of the country were also granted disaster-related extensions that will mean they do not need to file until this fall.

In Los Angeles County, California, the deadline was pushed to October 15 because of the wildfires, while people and businesses in several Kentucky counties will not have to file until November 3.