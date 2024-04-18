Miami Gardens, Fla. – Michelle Hollinger said she had her heart set on attending Howard University when she graduated high school in 1981.

Her heart also was in love, however. Following her then-boyfriend, Hollinger landed at her second choice, Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1985.

“I have no regrets,” she said, “but my desire to attend and graduate from an historically Black College or University has never, ever subsided.

“In fact, it’s gotten stronger with time,” said Hollinger, who has been accepted into Clark Atlanta University to obtain her master’s degree.

To help offset her first-year expenses, the mother of three adult children and grandmother of two has established a GoFundMe campaign, at gofund.me/bf14eb43.

“I’m also searching and applying for scholarships so that I’m not saddled with student loan debt, but the GoFundMe is a quick and easy way to raise funds with the help of people who believe that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams,” the former newspaper editor added.

Hollinger said she’s earning an masters in Social Work (MSW) degree from the Whitney M. Young School of Social Work, one of the finest in the nation, because she plans to become a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in helping Blacks heal from post-traumatic slave syndrome.

She’s also planning to become an adjunct professor at an HBCU.

“The idea of teaching this next generation of bright, progressive Black students at one of these beloved institutions is exciting and something I’m really looking forward to,” she shared.

Hollinger, author of “Worthiness is Your Superpower,” also is president & CWO (Chief Worthiness Officer) of The Institute for Worthy Living, theinstituteforworthyliving.com. To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, visit gofund.me/bf14eb43.