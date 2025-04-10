Photo courtesy mungfalio.com

MIAMI – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is required to share immigrants’ tax information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to help the agency identify illegal aliens in the U.S. for deportation.

According to the Associated Press, IRS acting Commissioner Melanie Krause resigned over the executive order which was approved by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The order is part of President Trump’s massive illegal immigrants crackdown operation which has seen his administration use various resources to zero in on undocumented immigrants.

The agreement will allow ICE to submit names and addresses of immigrants inside the U.S. illegally to the IRS for cross-verification against tax records.

Once illegal immigrants are identified through tax records, ICE can begin another wave of raids at workplaces, and the use of an 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants.

The degree will also help ICE located people who are illegally collecting benefits by committing identity theft.

Tom Bowman, policy counsel for the Center for Democracy and Technology, said disclosing immigrant tax records to DHS for immigration enforcement “will discourage tax compliance among immigrant communities, weaken contributions to essential public programs, and increase burdens for U.S. citizens and nonimmigrant taxpayers. It also sets a dangerous precedent for data privacy abuse in other federal programs.”