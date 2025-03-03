Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Following a threat of legal action from the county mayor and environmental advocates, Miami City Commissioners decided to squash an ordinance which would’ve discontinued recycling service for residential and business areas.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava fired off a missive to the city, saying the county will file a lawsuit if commissioners approve the ordinance.

The county is amid a waste management crisis, wrestling with its ambivalence over building a new incinerator or using landfills.

The county has been delaying a decision since the plant in Doral was destroyed in a fire in 2023.

Levine Cava said Miami ending recycling service would impact the county’s strategy for dealing with recycling service for the future.