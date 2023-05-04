RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Sunday morning’s thunderstorms became a faint memory after guests began enjoying an afternoon of educational fun, music and dance performances, drummers, exhibits, food and children’s activities, during the Around the World in 5 Hours festival at the waterfront Marina and Promenade in Riviera Beach. The event highlighted culture, tradition, cuisine, entertainment and other influences from around the world, particularly the Bahamas, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Puerto Rico and the US. As a salute to the Bahamas on its 50th anniversary of independence, the island country took center stage as the featured nation. A proclamation reafﬁrmed Riviera Beach’s 2012 Sister City partnership with the City of Freeport, Grand Bahama. The event is part of the city’s Art Explosion’23ELIJAH GORING PHOTO FOR SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES .