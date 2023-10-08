LAUDERHILL, Fla. – LifeNet4Families, a nonproﬁt organization dedicated to ending homelessness, hunger, and poverty, has announced the honorees for its Casino Royale Annual Gala 2023 fundraiser set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at The Venue, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

Burnadette Norris-Weeks, Esq. of Austin Pamies Norris Weeks Powell, PLLC, Kathleen Cannon, president and CEO of United Way of Broward County and Robert Taylor, president and CEO of BBI have been named as Leaders of Distinction.

Publix Supermarket Charities, Inc. and Downtown Photo will be celebrated as 2023 Community Service Honorees for their contributions to serving and stabilizing the impoverished as well as promoting health and well-being in South Florida.

WPLG Local 10’s Emmy-award winning Anchor Calvin Hughes will host the night of elegance, excitement and purpose.

LifeNet4Families is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt that combats homelessness, hunger and poverty in Broward County, empowering individuals and families in need with essential services, helping them gain economic stability and improved quality of life.

Proceeds are earmarked to provide shelter, meals and essential support services.

The black-tie-optional fundraiser will offer a variety of fun games during the cocktail reception at 6 p.m., and a recreated world of a glamourous highstakes casino, with live and silent auctions featuring unique items. Live entertainment and dinner will follow at 7 p.m.

“This year’s gala returns after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now we’re stronger and more resilient than ever. It’s not just a night of fun, it’s a powerful step towards building a brighter future for community members who need us the most in Broward County,” said Melanie Geddes, president and CEO of LifeNet4Families.

“With the invaluable support of those who share our vison, we can create real change and foster a community where homelessness, hunger, and poverty are no longer barriers to a better life.”

Tickets are $250 per person, sponsorships are still available. For more details, please visit lifenet4families.org/sponsorship.