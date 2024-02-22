Tallahassee, Fla. – A coalition of Palm Beach County advocates on Monday made its pitch to members of the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force to select West Palm Beach as the location for construction of the state’s new Black History Museum.

“I was very proud to see my home turf of Palm Beach County under consideration for this exciting new project,” said state Sen. Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach), one of three appointees by the Senate president to the nine-member Task Force.

“West Palm Beach not only has the necessary infrastructure and ease of access from major highways, trains and airports, but a wealth of complementary attractions drawing visitors from around the world to this part of South Florida.”

The Florida Museum of Black History Task Force was created under the auspices of the Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources thanks to last year’s passage of legislation sponsored in the Senate by Powell.

The bill requires the Task Force to develop recommendations for the planning, construction, operation, and administration of a Florida Museum of Black History, a ﬁrst of its kind in the Sunshine State.

The museum will include materials related to the pivotal role African-Americans played in the defense and preservation of Florida and the United States, including the Tuskegee Airmen, as well as the history of slavery and segregation in Florida, and notable African-Americans in the state.

Identifying the inherent worth and dignity of human life is also among the listed recommendations.

The Palm Beach County coalition advocating for West Palm Beach consists of the City of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach County School District, and Palm Beach County Cultural Council.

Other cities contending for the museum’s location include Orlando and Opalocka.

A ﬁnal decision is expected to be made by June 30.