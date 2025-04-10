Florida International University interim President Jeanette Nunez

Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – The search for public universities presidents may limit the power of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis under a proposed new law brought by his own allies.

State Senator Alexis Calatayud and state Rep. Michelle Salzman, both Republicans, are sponsoring a bill which would take away some of DeSantis’ power when universities launch their search for their next presidents.

It would cut the Florida Board of Governors from the job search and leave the decision to the schools’ boards of trustees.

The two lawmakers said DeSantis’ influence helped his allies land universities presidential jobs including former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez who was appointed interim president at Florida International University.

They said DeSantis made several calls to the university’s Board of Trustees to hire Nunez.

House Bill 1321 and SB 1726 also would make the college president’s job search process more transparent and only release the names of the top finalists so candidates can avoid any conflicts with their current employers.

Most universities praised the bill which received bipartisan support in the committee meetings in both the House and Senate.