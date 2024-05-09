ACHIEVE SCHOLARS: Recognized graduating scholars in underserved communities across Miami-Dade County with a night of awards, dinner and dancing to mark their transition into the Achieve Alumni program. PHOTO COURTESY OF ACHIEVE MIAMI

Miami – Local education nonprofit Achieve Miami hosted its Senior Send-Off event last week celebrating the achievements of its “Achieve Scholars Class of 2024,” a dedicated cohort of 86 Miami-Dade County high school students who are part of a selective program that provides college and career readiness support to a diverse group of sophomores, juniors, and seniors in underrepresented communities.

Achieve Miami’s Senior Send-Off took place on Friday at Hialeah’s Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment, recognizing graduating Achieve Scholars with a night of awards, dinner, and dancing, marking their transition into the Achieve Alumni program.

“Each Achieve Scholar represents a story of resilience and determination, and I am continually inspired by the dedication of our students and the unwavering support of our community partners,” said Achieve Miami founder Leslie Miller Saiontz. “This event celebrates the students’ achievements and affirms our commitment to transforming the education system of Miami.”

Achieve Miami is a nonprofit organization dedicated to equalizing educational opportunities for students throughout Miami-Dade County. With partners from the public and private sector, Achieve Miami designs and manages programs that bring together members from various parts of the community to extend learning opportunities for students, teachers, and community leaders.

Achieve Miami’s ‘Achieve Scholars’ benefit from yearround workshops, service opportunities, leadership development, personalized mentorship, and essential resources. Graduated ‘Achieve Scholars’ become part of the ‘Achieve Alumni’ program, which helps participants successfully navigate their first year of college.

The event was co-sponsored by NSI Insurance along with South Florida-based development firm Turnberry, the latter of which presented six lucky students with scholarships to the schools of their choice, providing opportunities to continue their education journey. Local restaurant Jrk! (founded by a former Achieve Miami volunteer) provided the delicious dinner.

Visit achievemiami.org.