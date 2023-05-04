LAKE WORTH, Fla. – Palm Beach State College alumnus Alexiou Gibson, CEO & president of The Transformation Factory, who struck a $600K deal on ABC’s Shark Tank, will be the keynote speaker during Palm Beach State College’s 2023 spring commencement ceremony to be held for the ﬁrst time at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 5:30 p.m. May 9 in West Palm Beach.

During the ceremony, PBSC will award degrees and certiﬁcates to more than 1,600 graduates including more than 900 graduates of the Associate in Arts degree program and almost 700 graduates of the Associate in Science, Bachelor of Applied Science and Bachelor of Science degree programs and the certiﬁcate programs.

Along with recognizing graduates, the event will also celebrate the College’s 90th anniversary year and its historic Women’s Beach Volleyball team, who recently won the inaugural NJCAA National Championships. It also will be livestreamed on PBSC’s website.

Over the past 10 years, Gibson has been recognized for his leadership, entrepreneurship and community involvement.

Gibson’s Transformation Factory sells sea moss gel, an organic, vegan superfood. The business originated out of love for his 80-year-old grandmother. He wanted her to stay healthy and strong during the COVID-19 crisis, so he made her sea moss gel lattes daily.