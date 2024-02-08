MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – South Floridians again are marking their calendars for the most delicious time of the year as the four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns Feb. 22-25 to “Eat. Drink. Educate.” America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the sand will gather Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 500 chefs and wine and spirit producers for an celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more. All proceeds beneﬁt the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. The festival has raised more than $37 million to date. For ticket information and the complete lineup of events for the 23rd annual festival visit sobewff.org.