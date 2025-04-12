MIAMI – St. Thomas University will award U.S. Rep. and Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds (R-Naples) an honorary doctorate degree in ethical leadership when he delivers the undergraduate commencement speech for the class of 2025.

The spring commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 14, at 10 a.m., on the college’s Miami Gardens campus.

Donalds’ speech will share a message of resilience, redemption and determination.

Since his election to Congress in 2020, Donalds has emerged as a rising political figure in the Republican Party, known for his advocacy on education, economic opportunity, and community empowerment.

“We are honored to welcome Congressman Byron Donalds as our commencement speaker,” said David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. “His inspiring journey and dedication to public service align with our university’s commitment to fostering ethical leaders who make a difference. We look forward to his message of perseverance and purpose for our graduates as they embark on their next chapter.”

The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of over 500 graduates from St. Thomas University’s diverse undergraduate programs. Congressman Donalds’ address is expected to inspire the Class of 2025 to pursue excellence, fight for what is right, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“I am honored to address the St. Thomas University Class of 2025,” Donalds said in a statement. “Our world is rapidly changing, and technology is evolving, but with hard work, confidence, and faith in God, our greatest challenges become our most advantageous opportunities. I look forward to sharing a message of resilience, redemption, and determination as they take on the professional world.”

Donalds is running for Florida governor in 2026 seeking to replace fellow Republican Ron DeSantis who is term limited.

President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Donalds’ candidacy.