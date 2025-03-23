Photo courtesy of Clutchpoints.com

MIAMI – For the first time since the Miami Heat traded him to the Golden State Warriors in February, Jimmy Butler returns to the Magic City to face his former team.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Warriors and the Heat square off at the Kaseya Center, where Butler will take center stage following his acrimonious exit from a team he led to two NBA Finals appearances.

Before the trade, the Heat suspended Butler twice for conduct detrimental to the team and sources say he clashed with head coach Eric Spoelstra in the locker room.

Since the trade, the Heat lost 17 of 21 games and are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors are 41-30 and 6th in the West.

The Warriors are 13-3 since Butler joined the franchise, as he averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

According to Sports Illustrated, when asked about his return to Miami, Butler said: “It’s going to be another game for me. Another game that we’re expected to win, for sure.”

Butler said he still loves Heat Nation, but the game is not personal against his former team. “I’m there to win now,” he said. “I’m on the opposing team.”