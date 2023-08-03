MASTER CLASSES: The Student Multimedia Project had been busy for several days when 3,500 members of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) commenced day one of their “premier multi-day conference for journalism education, career development, networking, and innovation,” Wednesday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, with the 2023 theme “From Revolution to Evolution.” Lifetime NABJ member Lisa Cox, right, also a former NABJ board member, former chapter president, now a writer and producer at CNN, is a former “NABJ Baby” – the affectionate nickname given former NABJ student members and/or project participants – and also a Student Multimedia Project leader. Courtney Hancock, left, who teaches Multimedia Journalism at St. Mark School in Catonsville, Md., is helping run this year’s Assignment Desk for the project’s budding journalists who, coached by professionals in the ﬁeld, report what is going on at the convention, and in the host city, as they produce the NABJ Monitor newspaper in print and online (nabjmonitor.com/2023), as well as NABJ TV broadcasts. NABJ South Florida Chapter members, who recently hosted the 2019 confab, also were enjoying the 2023 edition, which continues with the Career Fair featuring 100 mediarelated companies, prominent industry professionals, myriad visiting VIPs, and 200 workshops sessions and events, concluding Sunday with the annual Gospel Brunch. Before that, according to the assignments posted above, Elijah Pittman was due to cover the organization’s 4 p.m. Business Meeting.

C.B. HANIF PHOTO / SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES