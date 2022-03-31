Miami – Miami-based law ﬁrm Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine, P.L has launched its second annual H.T. Smith Legal Studies Scholarship to support minority law school students who have a strong connection with the South Florida community. Named after H.T. Smith, founding Director of the Trial Advocacy Program at Florida International University (FIU) College of Law, Kluger Kaplan launched the scholarship in 2021 with the goal of creating a more diverse workforce and South Florida legal industry.

One scholarship recipient will earn $10,000 in ﬁnancial assistance to attend an eligible law school in Florida and will receive a summer clerkship at the Kluger Kaplan law ﬁrm. Following their law school graduation and completion of the Florida Bar exam, the scholarship winner will also be considered for an attorney position at Kluger Kaplan. Eligible universities include the University of Miami, Florida International University, Nova Southeastern University, St. Thomas University, Florida State University and the University of Florida.

Preference for award of the H.T. Smith Legal Studies Scholarship is given to students entering their second year of law school who come from traditionally underrepresented racial and ethnic minority groups, and who are actively involved in giving back to the South Florida community through volunteer efforts or participation among local organizations. The H.T. Smith Legal Studies Scholarship is awarded to one student annually.