COMMUNITY COLLABORATION: From left, Tim Hogans, Development Gridliance project director, and board chair of the Urban League of Broward County; Juliet Roulac, director, Broward-Southwest Florida External Affairs and Corporate Philanthropy, FPL; and Dr. Germaine Smith Baugh, Broward Urban League president and CEO at the league’s annual fundraiser. PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE CONTENT FACTORY

Staff Report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Urban League of Broward County hosted its annual Red Gala fundraiser with a “Music of Motown” theme Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The event presented by Florida Power & Light (FPL) and attended by a record-breaking 700 supporters celebrated the organization’s mission to promote economic and social equality through its core pillars of education, entrepreneurship, jobs, justice, housing and health.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of individuals and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and impactful community service.

Walgreens received the prestigious Tripp Scott Diversity Champion Award for exemplary DEI efforts. Felecia Hatcher received the Margaret Roach Humanitarian Award, presented by JM Family Enterprises in recognition of her commitment to championing small minority and women-owned businesses. Cecile Comrie was celebrated for her contributions to youth development and advancement as a National Achievers Society parent, coach and volunteer.

The event’s primary supporters included FPL, Broward Health, Fifth Third Bank, Fision, Aetna, AHF, Amazon, BankUnited, City Furniture, JM Family Enterprises, JP Morgan Chase, Ofﬁce Depot, TD Bank, Third Federal, Tripp Scott and Sunshine Health.

“It’s no surprise that through this year’s Motown-themed event, we witnessed the remarkable strength of collaboration,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, Urban League of Broward County president and CEO.

“We are thankful to continue harnessing this collective effort to drive positive change and empower our communities.”

Visit ulbroward.org or @ulbroward on Facebook and Instagram for more about the Urban League of Broward County the Red Gala.