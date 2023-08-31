JULIET ROULHAC: “It’s been said that Juliet leads all meetings with ‘class, smarts and grace.’” PHOTO COURTESY OF FPL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Black PR Wire) – Juliet Murphy Roulhac’s role at Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has expanded.

Roulhac now serves as the director of External Affairs for the Broward & Southwest region for FPL and the director of Corporate Philanthropy for NextEra Energy, Inc.

Roulhac joined the company in 1999 and practiced in the general counsel’s department prior to moving into an external affairs role. She is a licensed attorney with more than 25 years of complex business litigation and appellate experience.

She has worked with FPL’s local governmental stakeholders to communicate FPL’s priorities, acts as a liaison during severe weather events, and is leading her team in these efforts once again. She will continue to collaborate with local partners to aid FPL’s investment in clean and reliable energy for nearly 1.6 million regional customers. The expanded role includes supporting NextEra Energy’s instrumental work in the communities it serves across Florida through its philanthropic arm, making them even better places to live, work and raise a family. Roulhac will drive the company’s strategic focus and investments for the NextEra Energy Foundation. She helps connect the company with its neighbors, community ofﬁcials and local organizations through volunteer work and board service.

Juliet remains very active in the Broward County community. She is chairperson for the Community Foundation of Broward County and recently completed her term as chairperson for the Broward Workshop.

She has previously held other positions with both organizations, as well as with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Business for the Arts and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

“We are tremendously excited that Juliet will be focused once again on serving both business organizations and not-for-proﬁts here in Broward County,” said Bob Swindell, president & CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

“Juliet served brilliantly as the chair of the Alliance and won our most prestigious award, the Ray Ferrero, Jr. Leadership Award, for her contributions to the organization, which she led through the pandemic. We are proud that she continues to serve on our Board of Directors as a CEO Council member and past chair.”

Jarett Levan, president and CEO BBX Capital, founder and chair of Business for the Arts of Broward (BFA) said, “Juliet was a very supportive board member of Business for the Arts of Broward and served as chair of the organization during its formative years. While she was chair, the organization created new programs to support artists and arts organizations in Broward County. We were lucky to have her as part of BFA, and fortunate to have Juliet as a committed servant leader for Broward County.”

Speaking of Roulhac’s time leading Broward Workshop’s 100 CEO members, as well as its two most recent Annual State of the County Forums, Executive Director Kareen Boutros said these were among the best in her 25 years with the organization. “It’s been said that Juliet leads all meetings with ‘class, smarts and grace,’” she added.