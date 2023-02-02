NEW MIA CREATIVE LAB: Special ceremony Feb. 2, 9:30 a.m. at the African American Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave. in Miami, to celebrate opening of a platform for Haitian authors to publish fun, bilingual children’s books, while honoring and preserving their native heritage. Visit newworldsreading.com/fl/en/home.html.

***

ONLINE EVENT – VIRGINIA KEY: For Black History Month, explore the history of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and its role in the African American community in Miami during the Jim Crow Era in a virtual event, Thursday, Feb. 2, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Registration is required at mdpls.org/event/7868249. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants within 24 hours of the event’s start time. Contact: 305-931-5512 or lefrakp@mdpls.org. Ages 18+.

***

TREAL TOONZ: An animated ﬁlm collection celebration of Black excellence past and from the mind of Haitian-American artist/animator, JaFleu, in a one night only red carpet affair, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. at the Movies of Lake Worth, 7380 Lake Worth Rd. Tickets at watchtrealtoonz.com, call 561-968-4545.

***

TRI-RAIL’S “RAIL FUN DAY”: The annual event returns to the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station at Dania Beach (500 Gulf Stream Way) on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, interactive games, cookie decorating, photos with Tri-Rail’s mascot Conductor George Green and popular costume characters, face painting, giveaways and food trucks. Attendees also will enjoy live stage entertainment by local arts groups plus Tri-Rail’s “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent” singing show whose ﬁrst-place winner will receive $500, a one-year contract inclusive of a photo shoot and professional studio and music video recording sessions. Eventgoers are encouraged to ride the train to the event with round-trip fares $5 and free for kids 12 and under on this day only. The ﬁrst 200 ticketed riders to visit the Tri-Rail booth and present a valid Tri-Rail ticket dated Feb. 4, 2023, will receive a welcome gift. Visit tri-rail.com

***

WEST AFRICAN BEATS: Afrobeats meets Trinidad’s Steel Pan in Miami Beach on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. as Dranoff2 Piano Foundation presents its annual concert celebrating the soul of high art and music that was brought to the Americas, along with the steel drum, as expressed by Leon Foster Thomas’ internationally acclaimed Jazz ensemble. West African Beats is a contemporary inspiration of this exciting and important music and will be embodied and interpreted by fellow Trinidadian, choreographer Peter London, who’s eclectic dance company calls Miami home. Pre-concert talk 7 p.m., Miami Beach Band Shell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. VIP tickets $40, general admission $25, students with ID $5 tickets at the door, tickets available online at Dranoff2Piano.org

***

LISTEN, LEARN, LOVE THE LEAGUE: The League of Women Voters (LWVPBC) of Palm Beach County invites concerned citizens and curious neighbors to a free informative event, Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to noon at South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Rd. in Delray Beach. Issue Group Leaders from the league will talk about their current work in areas such as voting rights, education, health care, gun safety, and the national popular vote. Special guest speaker will be Cecile Scoon, president of the LWVPBC of Florida, the ﬁrst Black woman to serve in this capacity. A civil rights lawyer in Panama City, Florida, she works to protect the rights of those wronged at work due to their race, religion, age, disability, place of birth, or unwanted sexual advances. Advance registration is required by text/phone at 561-573-6384 or email at membership@lwvpbc.org.

***

PAMM ART AND SOUL FUNDRAISER: The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), 1103 Biscayne Blvd., hosts the 10th anniversary of one of South Florida’s premier social and fundraising events in support and celebration of the PAMM Fund for Black Art, Feb. 11, this year honoring actor and activist Jesse Williams. The evening will feature cocktails, music, and dancing, including a specially-curated dinner catered by Ghetto Gastro, as well as live performances by Guitars over Guns, Deep Fried Funk, and DJ Pam Jones. The party continues with cocktails, desserts, and dancing under the stars with live entertainment. Gallery access starts at 9 p.m. For information and ticketing, visit pamm.org/artsoul2023.

***

FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE: The 49th Winter Season presents the original musical revue “The ’70s: More Than a Decade” featuring Rebecca Hopkins through Feb. 12. FST’s second cabaret of the season, “A Place in the Sun – A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician, is playing through March 26. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

AFRO-CARIB FESTIVAL: The City of Miramar presents the 3rd annual ACF where Black History Month meets Reggae Month to celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted in African origins, Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 – 11 p.m. at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar. Vendors will serve up specialty Caribbean and African dishes and unique ﬁnds merchandise, representing the many cultures of the Diaspora. General admission $25 and VIP tickets $125 on sale at Ticketmaster, parking $10 cash. Visit afrocaribfestmiramar.com or call 954-602-3178.

***

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS 2023: The internationally acclaimed weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 to mark its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, and a special soulful Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. In addition to the live performances, the 2023 JITG Music Fest will offer exotic cuisine and exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village. For tickets and other information visit jazzinthegardens.com

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com