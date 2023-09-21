STEP OUT WALK: On Saturday, Sept. 23 the American Diabetes Association will start at Las Olas Oceanside Park with free health screenings, farmer’s market, giveaways, bike rentals, music & entertainment, free beach shuttle, food and family fun, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd. (Las Olas & A1A), Fort Lauderdale. Check in time 6:30 a.m., festivities begin 7 a.m., walk begins 7:30 a.m. Visit Diabetes.org/StepOutFL.

VINTAGE FAMILY FUN DAY: The City of Tamarac invites the community to celebrate the ﬁnal installment of the city’s 60th Incorporation Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Mainlands Park, 4509 Monterey Drive. Festivities begin at 10 a.m., with old-fashioned games, magic show, live musical performance by The Miamians, kids’ zone with face painting, inflatables, food vendors and family-friendly fun. Free and open to the public, event parking limited, free continuous shuttle to Mainlands Park from Mainlands Clubhouse 1 & 2, 4301 Mainlands Drive. Visit Tamarac.org/60Years, call 954-597-3620.

CONVERSATIONS WITH SUPERINTENDENT: The Broward County School Board presents Dr. Peter B. Licata in a series of open discussions, all open to the public from 6 – 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are advised that bags, purses and backpacks are not permitted inside the venue: South Region, Wednesday, Sept. 27, Sheridan Technical College, 5400 Sheridan St., Hollywood. Central Region, Thursday, Oct. 5, Westpine Middle School, 9393 N.W. 50th St., Sunrise. The meetings will be livestreamed at becon.tv/townhall. Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and American Sign Language interpreters will be available onsite

CAREER AND COLLEGE EXPO 2023: The National Educational Venture Alliance (NEVA), a leading 501c non-proﬁt organization dedicated to fostering educational advancement and professional growth, announces a dynamic event is set for Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27 Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from renowned colleges, universities, and vocational schools. Whether attendees are considering traditional degrees, online learning, or specialized training, the Expo will offer invaluable information to guide their educational journeys. Visit nevalliance.com

22ND ANNUAL POWER LUNCH: The Friends of Jack & Jill Center, a support group of volunteers committed to developing community awareness, fundraising and program assistance for Jack & Jill Center’s children and their families, hosts the 22nd Annual Power Lunch, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., at First Baptist Downtown Event Center, 301 East Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-463-8772, ext. 206 oremail jswercheck@jackandjillcenter.org.

HOW TO DO BUSINESS: With Miami Dade County & Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Guest speakers will provide the information about the beneﬁts and requirement, a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to network and gain valuable insights. Thursday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. -1 p.m., Town of Cutler Bay Council Chambers, 10720 Caribbean Blvd, Cutler Bay. Call 305-2472332.

THE COMMODORES: Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $29, visit Kravis.org or call 561-832-7469.

“STATE OF BLACK MIAMI 2023”: The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) will host a Village Dialogue from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., ﬁrst floor conference room, Miami. Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III and other elected ofﬁcials will participate. Call 305-375-4606.

“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts artifacts including fertility ﬁgurines, statutes, a Swahili bench, beaded Nigerian crowns, masks, aloalo (funerary pole sculpture from the Madagascar region), and monumental ﬁgures, such as Baga snakes, wooden ﬁgurines that beckon in a fertile harvest. Guests will learn about the artifacts’ signiﬁcance to each of the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people, even as they were dispersed through Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

FREE CO-WORKING FRIDAYS: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, at the Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. Call 305-482-1832 or visit cfbi.org

LYRIC THEATER 110TH ANNIVERSARY: Mark your calendars! The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater will commemorate 110 years of history, culture, and entertainment excellence on Nov. 18, 2023, at the iconic venue, 819 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami. The Lyric opened in 1913, quickly becoming a major gathering place for the African American community in Miami, serving as a community space, vaudeville playhouse, a movie theater and ﬁnally, a church. Under the theme “The Crown of Overtown,” the Lyric is celebrating and paying tribute to its timeless legacy as a cherished community staple. More details about the celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

VOLUNTEER AT BROWARD CENTER: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is holding orientations in September for volunteer opportunities at the Broward Center and its afﬁliated venues. Applications are available online at BrowardCenter.org/Usher, by emailing volunteer@browardcenter.org or calling 954-468-2684. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

